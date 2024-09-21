URL stopped working in Vivaldi (only)
-
This URL has worked ever since opening a policy with State Farm: https://proofing.statefarm.com/login-ui/login
As of yesterday and today the above URL produced a "Sorry we're having technical issues" page (that State Farm's C.S. Dept and Internet Support had no idea why this was occurring).
As it turned out, there is a "login" link on that "error" page that does work (see upper-right corner of page) - comparing the two URL's (that did not work, with the error, and the one that did work, specific to the link on the error page, we have this difference:
URL that now fails with the respective error (that used to work): https://proofing.statefarm.com/login-ui/login
URL that does work (link available on upper-right of error page): https://auth.proofing.statefarm.com/login-ui/login
Notice the "auth." header parameter difference between the two URL's.
Testing Vivaldi - the "auth." is required for the site to work on Vivaldi.
Testing Firefox - either URL works equally well.
I'm surmising that "auth" is presumably specific to an additional level of "authorization" in the URL (if not please fill me in) - and with that in mind, is perhaps the reason Vivaldi is requiring this optional parameter in the URL for the website to work because Vivaldi is possibly more sensitive in regards to security (authentication) than is the case with Firefox?
-
@mikejs Cookie settings the same in both browsers? Also would be good to test in another Chromium-based browser, as Firefox is quite different.
-
@mikejs You really should try if it happens with another chromium browser.
It seems firefox/gecko will try to auto-resolve these cases, while chromium based doesn't.
-
I tried to access also with Mullvad (Gecko) and Otter (Qt5), it don't work in both, only blank page using the first link
https://proofing.statefarm.com/login-ui/login
The page shows some problems in the test with WebbKoll
https://webbkoll.dataskydd.net/en/results?url=http%3A%2F%2Fproofing.statefarm.com%2Flogin-ui%2Flogin
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mikejs said in URL stopped working in Vivaldi (only):
URL that now fails with the respective error (that used to work): https://proofing.statefarm.com/login-ui/login
Fails on Chromium 128 and 131 DEV to load.
The webserver has a issue, not the browser.
-
@DoctorG It works for me on Debian 12. I'm using the latest stable, in a Private window with 3rd party cookies enabled...
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
https://proofing.statefarm.com/login-ui/login could have geo-blocking.
-
@DoctorG I'm normally ID'd as being near Washington, D.C., USA
-
@DoctorG Works here in Ohio in latest Sopranos build. Link seems to auto-forward to the auth link (as in, I clicked the link in your post and ended up at the other). Don't actually have Stable installed to test there. Maybe they fixed it?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
St00pid 'merikan web sites and their geoblocking...
Request URL: https://deel-id-persistence.deel.c1.statefarm/index.js
Request Method: GET
Status Code: 403 Forbidden
From a server in Seattle, WA:
$ curl -I https://deel-id-persistence.deel.c1.statefarm/dataLayer_logic.js HTTP/2 200
How these yokels get their own TLD anyway...