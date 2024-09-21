This URL has worked ever since opening a policy with State Farm: https://proofing.statefarm.com/login-ui/login

As of yesterday and today the above URL produced a "Sorry we're having technical issues" page (that State Farm's C.S. Dept and Internet Support had no idea why this was occurring).

As it turned out, there is a "login" link on that "error" page that does work (see upper-right corner of page) - comparing the two URL's (that did not work, with the error, and the one that did work, specific to the link on the error page, we have this difference:

URL that now fails with the respective error (that used to work): https://proofing.statefarm.com/login-ui/login

URL that does work (link available on upper-right of error page): https://auth.proofing.statefarm.com/login-ui/login

Notice the "auth." header parameter difference between the two URL's.

Testing Vivaldi - the "auth." is required for the site to work on Vivaldi.

Testing Firefox - either URL works equally well.

I'm surmising that "auth" is presumably specific to an additional level of "authorization" in the URL (if not please fill me in) - and with that in mind, is perhaps the reason Vivaldi is requiring this optional parameter in the URL for the website to work because Vivaldi is possibly more sensitive in regards to security (authentication) than is the case with Firefox?