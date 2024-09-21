@luetage said in Restored session does not restore properly:

Did you open the session with workspaces or as tabs?

With workspaces.

Is the main window the unnamed workspace?

The tabs are dumped in the main window.

Tabs placed in a window are not outside of the session, they could only be outside their designated workspace.

Yes, but isn't that strange? As far as I can tell, there's no missing tabs. They're just jumbled up in between workspaces, and sometimes they're in newly created workspaces, or even out of any workspace. Seems like there might be some issue with how Vivaldi tells where one workspace ends and where another begins. I don't know what the save format is like, but could there maybe be some sort of integer overflow because of how many tabs I have in a single workspace? Maybe there's a tab ID and it's an 8 bit integer.

And yes, when you open workspaces as part of a session they are renamed.

Yes, they get "(session)" appended. What I'm talking about is new workspaces that didn't exist before which are named something like "Recovered workspace (session)". (I think I'm remembering that correctly.)

All of this makes sessions unsuitable for opening different work environments concurrently. You cannot work on something in one session and open another window with another session. You cannot really close a session and open another one. I see sessions purely as a backup.

Well, that's a bit of an issue. I use them as backups too. When I load a backup session I will close all tabs and all workspaces. I will only have one window opened with only the startup page, and no workspaces. When I load a session, it opens up a new window, and all the workspaces are messed up as I described.

It’s for emergencies.

I agree. I had an emergency

What sessions should be in my opinion: Each session is exactly one window.

Yes, that would make sense. But as far as I can tell, each window is a view into the session. If you open a new window you'll get all the workspaces in the other window, and you can access them. Only thing it does is that it won't open a workspaces in two windows at once. It will switch to the other window instead.

