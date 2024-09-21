cant view passwords in linux with XFCE
Hi
I am having the same problem as a few others have had where I can not view any of my passwords.
They are there and they can be used to login to sites but I can not see them anywhere not in vivaldi password manager or in Seahorse to manage Gnome passwords.
I have tried vivaldi://password-manager/settings but they are not there, in seahorse I have Chrome safe storage control and chromium safe storage, although I can view the master password for that no other passwords are displayed.
It is the same issues as this thread a month ago> https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100014/where-are-my-passwords/19
I have not changed anything other than trying to reinstall Vivaldi, backing up my profile folder first and then restoring it, I have not transferred it between any other OS just kept upgrading my Vivaldi and fedora for years.
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 5e1508b1f18d9649ed4268cbe50a7510490a1daa
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.8.374.31
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi --disk-cache-size=0 --disable-renderer-accessibility --use-vulkan --enable-features=Vulkan --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/david/.config/vivaldi/Default
Variations Seed Type Null
There must be some way of getting access to them given that I can actively use them, the issue also happens when I create new passwords for new sites, they are created and they work and are saved somewhere but the question is where?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@undernet Please update to 6.9.3447.46.
Do you use Autologin for your Linux account?
Had you tried to start Vivaldi without command line parameters or vivaldi://flags settings?
IF you do not see passwords in Vivaldi with
chrome://password-manager/passwordsthen something is broken with your GNOME keyring, which contains the encryption key for the login database.
greybeard Ambassador
Is this what you're looking for?
PCLinuxOS, XFCE with
Vivaldi: 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)