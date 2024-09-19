I've convinced some friends to start using Vivaldi.... Problem is that they are using mac. Sure they ran into what I think is the same problem as I had when I first installed Vivaldi on Linux.

Thread for Linux is here

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99724/importing-certificate-fails

Solution for linux was to run the following commands:

certutil -d sql:$HOME/.pki/nssdb -A -t "C,C,c" -n "CA mydomain.net" -i CAcert.pem (without the uppercase T used by @DoctorG ) certutil -d sql:$HOME/.pki/nssdb -A -t "P,P," -n "mail.mydomain.net" -i mail.mydomain.net.pem (added an extra uppercase P)

but I can't find certutil command in macos.

There is something called certtool but it doesn't seem to have the functionality to import certificates.

The url chrome://settings/certificates

takes me to vivaldi://settings/people

I can't find anything related to certificates from there.

I've imported the selfsigned certificate and the selfsigned CA using the keychain app. That did not help.

Does anyone have any idea of how to make Vivaldi for mac trust selfsigned certificates?