Hi,
How do I get the protocol handler for mail working with my mail provider (fastmail) and not a page about turning on Vivaldi Mail?
Win 11, Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows default app for mailto: links is set to Vivaldi.
Fastmail setting "Open mailto links from other sites in Fastmail" is activated.
Greetings,
Martin
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@swiggi Settings > Mail > Mail Settings > Mailto links:Handle Mailto Links in Vivaldi Mail
If you don't use it, you can turn off Mail, Calendar and Feeds in Settings > General > Productivity Features.
@pafflick that doesn't help me (and I never turned in on, for me it's just bloat)
yojimbo274064400
See if following is of help, Open mailto links in Fastmail – Fastmail
@yojimbo274064400 Thank you. I knew about the settings on the Fastmail side of things, just couldn't get it to work.
I found the solution.
As Rita Mae Brown (not Einstein) said, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
The correct procedure is:
Windows users will need to first set their browser as the default app for opening mailto: links before changing the link default in Fastmail. To do this:
- Search your Windows 11 start menu for Default apps (or your language equivalent)
- Select Choose by file type or link type or in other versions of Windows, Choose default apps by protocol
- Search MAILTO and click it. Click the result (the current default browser)
- Select your preferred browser, Vivald, and click Set new... button
- Once this has been done, go to Fastmail settings, click Signatures and compose, click Compose options at the top, and "Open mailto links from other sites in Fastmail".
After failing with Vivaldi repeatedly, I tried following the procedure in different browsers on Windows 11. It works perfectly in a fresh install of Firefox, and also in Edge. Even Chrome for Portable Apps worked with a bit of tweaking (making Windows see it as an installed app). Then I made a clean install of Vivaldi, didn't login/sync, used the same procedure as on the other browsers - still didn't work.
However, I took from a web discussion that chrome://settings/handlers could lead me to a solution and it resolved to vivaldi://settings/handlers ***. Email was set to app.fastmail.com, but not default. I was not allowed to change it to default, so I deleted it, and after the first click on a MAILTO-link, it asked me what to do with the link, and I chose app.fastmail.com - like it should have worked in the first time.
Anyway, now it works, and if someone is searching the Vivaldi forum for a solution, hopefully they can use this.
*** which is completely different from what's found in the settings menu