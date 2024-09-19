I found the solution.

As Rita Mae Brown (not Einstein) said, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

The correct procedure is:

Windows users will need to first set their browser as the default app for opening mailto: links before changing the link default in Fastmail. To do this:

Search your Windows 11 start menu for Default apps (or your language equivalent) Select Choose by file type or link type or in other versions of Windows, Choose default apps by protocol Search MAILTO and click it. Click the result (the current default browser) Select your preferred browser, Vivald, and click Set new... button Once this has been done, go to Fastmail settings, click Signatures and compose, click Compose options at the top, and "Open mailto links from other sites in Fastmail".

After failing with Vivaldi repeatedly, I tried following the procedure in different browsers on Windows 11. It works perfectly in a fresh install of Firefox, and also in Edge. Even Chrome for Portable Apps worked with a bit of tweaking (making Windows see it as an installed app). Then I made a clean install of Vivaldi, didn't login/sync, used the same procedure as on the other browsers - still didn't work.

However, I took from a web discussion that chrome://settings/handlers could lead me to a solution and it resolved to vivaldi://settings/handlers ***. Email was set to app.fastmail.com, but not default. I was not allowed to change it to default, so I deleted it, and after the first click on a MAILTO-link, it asked me what to do with the link, and I chose app.fastmail.com - like it should have worked in the first time.

Anyway, now it works, and if someone is searching the Vivaldi forum for a solution, hopefully they can use this.

*** which is completely different from what's found in the settings menu