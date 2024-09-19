I have 2 mail accounts. If I click on the Inbox of 1 of them, a tab opens showing the messages for that account. If I click on the other Inbox, the messages for the other account show in the same tab.

So, to check my mails I have to move from the left of the screen where the tab is, to the right of the screen where the Mail panel is with the 2 email accounts.

Is it possible to have the messages for the 2 accounts shown in 2 separate tabs? That way I can pin those 2 tabs and move between them with the appropriate keyboard shortcut (CTRL+1 or CTRL+2, etc.).