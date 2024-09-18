I configured tabs to go to the right tab when I close one. I'm also using the two levels style of subtabs. So when I close the right-most sub-tab Vivaldi open the next TAB, taking me out of the set of subtabs I am using at the time. It would be much more convenient that in case there are no more subtabs on the right, and only in that case, it takes me to the subtab on the left.

Sometimes it does, since I have the “activate related tab” checkbox checked but it doesn't work when it doesn't find related tab.