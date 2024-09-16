In a normal window without pinned tabs, when the last active tab is closed the window remains open [Keep Window Open When Last Tab is Closed] and a new Start Page tab is reopened. I'm not sure what setting reopens the Start Page, if there is one unless its embedded in the Keep Window Open setting.

I have three pinned tabs in my desktop window. When I close the last active unpinned tab, all that remains are the three pinned tabs. A Start Page tab is not reopened.

I would appreciate it if closing the last unpinned tab also reopened the Start Page just like it does when there are no pinned tabs. Or, if the [Keep Window Open When Last Tab is Closed] setting is unchecked, of course, it would at that point go ahead and close the window.

Obviously, instead of closing the last active tab, I could click the Home Page button I've placed next to the Forward button on the address line, but I don't think to do that.

Very minor thing, I know, but maybe something others would appreciate as well. And if there's a setting I'm missing, help me out, of course.

Thanks!