Been using Vivaldi for a couple of months now.

Using version 6.9.

Still facing the same major issue :

More often than not, Vivaldi fails to start and resume the last session.

The only way to work around it, is to manually delete the session and tabs file from the "Session" folder, and then start the browser, and restore a autosaved session.

Even this is heavily bugged and will duplicate workspaces.

So each time this requires manual cleaning. Very tedious.

I tried to log in what fails upon startup.

Here is what is returned for

start vivaldi --enable-logging --v=1

Here is what is printed on the console