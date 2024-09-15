Video acceleration not working
-
vivaldi://gpushows that hardware acceleration is enabled for decode, yet when playing a 1080p video on youtube there is no decode usage on my GPU, and the media tab in dev tools shows that hardware decoding isn't being used, I have tried launching with several flags/arguments, listed below, but haven't been able to change this
Am I missing a crucial option/flag? Is hardware decoding just broken on Linux? (Saw some people say this)
Launch args;
--enable-features=VaapiVideoDecodeLinuxGL,VaapiVideoDecoder --disable-features=UseChromeOSDirectVideoDecoder,UseSkiaRenderer --ignore-gpu-blocklist --enable-zero-copy
vivaldi://flags;
Override software rendering list: enabled
GPU rasterization: enabled
Zero-copy rasterizer: enabled
Version: Vivaldi 6.9.3447.44 stable
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@dunkel A possible explanation is your GPU doesn’t support the codec the video uses. Hardware acceleration seems to be enabled for you even without any flags, there’s nothing more you can do, short of getting a new GPU. Find out which codec the video uses and then check for compatibility with your GPU to make sure.
-
I have used an extension to force it to h264, which I know my GPU supports as firefox uses it fine, I have confirmed the codec in "stats for nerds" and dev tools
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@dunkel Check whether you get this working on regular Chromium. If not, I’m afraid you will have to take a look at the Chromium bug tracker. This is generally not the kind of issue Vivaldi can do something about.
-
Hi
Check this out https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/765735
-
@Zalex108 hi
I tried adding
--in-process-gpubut it doesn't seem to have changed my issue, however I am now getting this warning when opening
vivaldi://gpuwith that arg
Warning: Couldn't find an EGLConfig rendering to a window for TextureFormat::RGBA8Unorm. - While trying to discover a BackendType::OpenGL adapter. at Initialize (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/opengl/ContextEGL.cpp:83)
OpenGL seems to be working, at least for other applications, and
eglinfolists my GPU without any errors
-
@luetage I've done a load of testing with chrome and chromium and I can't get either to work, so it seems like it is an issue with chromium itself, or my system, I'll move over there