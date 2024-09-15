Reader Mode Button
-
MylesRyden
I absolutely love reader mode!
It would be nice if rather than the address bar button, it would be great if there was a larger button that actually appeared on the page. Don't know if that is possible, but would be nice.
Also it would be nice if there could be some more customizing of the reader mode theme available. I suppose there is some way to write some css myself, but really all I want to do is chance the link appearance.
Thanks!
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@MylesRyden “Toggle Reader View” is a command. This means you can create a command chain and therefore a button you can put into any toolbar, which will increase its size. But the most direct option is assigning a one key shortcut to it, or a mouse gesture should you dislike shortcuts.
The reader view link color is the theme highlight color, if you set the reader view theme to “theme” in
vivaldi://settings/webpages/. Find a color you can live with both as link color and as highlight color throughout the rest of your theme.