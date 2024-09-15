Toolbar Icons Missing, Memory Overload?
My first workspace window loads fine, showing all toolbar icons. Sometimes the second one does as well. Third window starts dropping toolbar icons, and the fourth one shows very few, if any at all.
Am a heavy CAD user with a fast machine and 64 gigs of memory, but Vivaldi has become by far the biggest memory hog. Probably due to making extensive use of open tab stacks in the workspaces, and despite regularly 'hibernating background tabs', this seems to be what's loading up the memory.
My inclination now is to start regularly rolling-up open tab stacks into the bookmark tree, leaving only a relative handful of open tabs in the workspaces.
Suspect this will help cure the missing toolbar icon issue. Does anyone have any insight or tips on optimal Vivaldi memory usage? Or is 10 GB just fine, that's what is designed for!
@bwnichols Are the missing toolbar icons all webpanel thumbnails, or are regular toolbar buttons missing icons too?
@luetage thanks for your response, yes they are web panel icons. But in the roughly 24 hours since I posted this, I've done a hygienic scrubbing of several bad habits:
Reduced the number of web panel apps from around 20 to just 9 (corresponding to the number of assignable keyboard shortcuts), and
Reduced the number of workspaces from around 20 to just 9 (again, corresponding to the number of assignable keyboard shortcuts), and
Eliminated major memory hogs like YouTube and YouTubeTV from web panels. 'Seemed like a good idea at the time', but on balance these 'fat apps' were a major contributor to memory overload.
Rolled-up and eliminated dozens of tab stacks into the bookmarks tree, which is backed up and synchronized across workstations, unlike tab stacks, which I've lost several times on occasion and once catastrophically in the past.
Recently, a Vivaldi improvement was made to synchronize open tabs across workstations, but that does not dissuade my now now firm belief that any 'valuable' data (i.e. any that you EXPECT to be there NEXT SESSION) needs to be rolled-up and organized regularly into the bookmarks tree, as part of a standardized daily workflow process, .
Tabs and tab stacks, under this paradigm, should be used SPARINGLY for literal 'work in progress' incrementally-iterative work-product refinement.
Result: Yep, I've suspected for some time that my initial slap-dab just wing-it approach to Vivaldi data collection needed a serious structural rethinking, and these refinements have reduced memory usage from 10 GB to less than 5 GB, both solving the missing toolbar icons issue and improving overall performance.
But even more importantly, the exposure of tab stacks to catastrophic loss has been reduced substantially by an overall more-disciplined results-focused process. This processes needs be documented, in detail, as is implemented in the workflow over the next few weeks.
Perhaps, if I don't get too busy, I'll document it here.
A major concern now is reliably synchronizing the bookmarks tree, which has become increasingly complex. Bookmarks panel seems to behave 'somewhat erratically' during synchronization, but I've found (so far at least) the best approach is to just leave it alone and let it do its thing, and eventually everything settles out. But I would like to have a much higher, more deterministic confidence, in this critical process.
Believe that saving backup sessions regularly (like, daily) MAY be a sufficient safeguard against bookmark tree synchronization disaster. But more research is needed.
Don't know off the top of my head, but I presume bookmarks are saved in a session backup?
Another item readers might find of interest:
Can you deduce how many Windows Virtual Desktops I have defined? Hint: This integer value happens to exactly correspond to the number of top-level branches in my bookmarks tree!
If you answered 'the same number as Vivaldi workspaces, of course', well then your brain pretty much works like mine!
FWIW Disclaimer: These nine virtual desktop / workspace / top-level bookmark names work for me today, but they may or may not work for you, and I reserve the right to change any or all of them tomorrow…
Vivaldi Bookmarks Tree
CAD
Compute
Connect
Finance
Health
Home
Office
Speed Dial (Vivaldi default, ignore, not one of the 9)
Stream
Think
Windows Virtual Desktops & Vivaldi Workspaces
CAD
Compute
Connect
Finance
Health
Home
Office
Stream
Think
Recall the same number of workspaces and web panels as assignable keyboard shortcuts? That feature is leveraged by:
- Assigning a pair of 1-9 keyboard shortcut sequences for workspaces
- Setting the desired order of the web app toolbar Windows menu picks in Vivaldi, and
- Defining corresponding voice macros in Dragon Professional
Given sufficient, or even ANY interest, AND if it's not against Vivaldi forum rules, I MAY post the voice macro code and exactly how to do this.
Else I may need to post it somewhere else, and backlink to it.
Or I might just get too busy and forget to come back, who knows?
