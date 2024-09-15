@luetage thanks for your response, yes they are web panel icons. But in the roughly 24 hours since I posted this, I've done a hygienic scrubbing of several bad habits:

Reduced the number of web panel apps from around 20 to just 9 (corresponding to the number of assignable keyboard shortcuts), and

Reduced the number of workspaces from around 20 to just 9 (again, corresponding to the number of assignable keyboard shortcuts), and

Eliminated major memory hogs like YouTube and YouTubeTV from web panels. 'Seemed like a good idea at the time', but on balance these 'fat apps' were a major contributor to memory overload.

Rolled-up and eliminated dozens of tab stacks into the bookmarks tree, which is backed up and synchronized across workstations, unlike tab stacks, which I've lost several times on occasion and once catastrophically in the past.

Recently, a Vivaldi improvement was made to synchronize open tabs across workstations, but that does not dissuade my now now firm belief that any 'valuable' data (i.e. any that you EXPECT to be there NEXT SESSION) needs to be rolled-up and organized regularly into the bookmarks tree, as part of a standardized daily workflow process, .

Tabs and tab stacks, under this paradigm, should be used SPARINGLY for literal 'work in progress' incrementally-iterative work-product refinement.

Result: Yep, I've suspected for some time that my initial slap-dab just wing-it approach to Vivaldi data collection needed a serious structural rethinking, and these refinements have reduced memory usage from 10 GB to less than 5 GB, both solving the missing toolbar icons issue and improving overall performance.

But even more importantly, the exposure of tab stacks to catastrophic loss has been reduced substantially by an overall more-disciplined results-focused process. This processes needs be documented, in detail, as is implemented in the workflow over the next few weeks.

Perhaps, if I don't get too busy, I'll document it here.

A major concern now is reliably synchronizing the bookmarks tree, which has become increasingly complex. Bookmarks panel seems to behave 'somewhat erratically' during synchronization, but I've found (so far at least) the best approach is to just leave it alone and let it do its thing, and eventually everything settles out. But I would like to have a much higher, more deterministic confidence, in this critical process.

Believe that saving backup sessions regularly (like, daily) MAY be a sufficient safeguard against bookmark tree synchronization disaster. But more research is needed.

Don't know off the top of my head, but I presume bookmarks are saved in a session backup?

Another item readers might find of interest:

Can you deduce how many Windows Virtual Desktops I have defined? Hint: This integer value happens to exactly correspond to the number of top-level branches in my bookmarks tree!

If you answered 'the same number as Vivaldi workspaces, of course', well then your brain pretty much works like mine!

FWIW Disclaimer: These nine virtual desktop / workspace / top-level bookmark names work for me today, but they may or may not work for you, and I reserve the right to change any or all of them tomorrow…

Vivaldi Bookmarks Tree

CAD

Compute

Connect

Finance

Health

Home

Office

Speed Dial (Vivaldi default, ignore, not one of the 9)

Stream

Think

Windows Virtual Desktops & Vivaldi Workspaces

CAD

Compute

Connect

Finance

Health

Home

Office

Stream

Think

Recall the same number of workspaces and web panels as assignable keyboard shortcuts? That feature is leveraged by:

Assigning a pair of 1-9 keyboard shortcut sequences for workspaces

Setting the desired order of the web app toolbar Windows menu picks in Vivaldi, and

Defining corresponding voice macros in Dragon Professional

Given sufficient, or even ANY interest, AND if it's not against Vivaldi forum rules, I MAY post the voice macro code and exactly how to do this.

Else I may need to post it somewhere else, and backlink to it.

Or I might just get too busy and forget to come back, who knows?