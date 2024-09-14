@WildEnte I appreciate your description of what is going on and the note about where to find the location of the email in the header. It does help me to understand.

Now that I have gone through everything, I believe that everything is OK. The main issue I have is not knowing for sure. In the end this did help me find duplicates that I don’t want to be there. (And solve another issue of extra mail folders on the server and clearing up some of my IMAPing)

However, this all started when I did an update to Vivaldi. I used it some that day and then the next day the first time I opened it - all my sent emails were showing up in the trash. After about 30 seconds it started putting them all back into the sent folder.

This caused me to check that they were all there compared to the server. Since things did not match up and something weird happened I did not feel like I could trust that Vivaldi did the right thing. I still believe that if there is no way to see the exact list of items on the server and match them up it is hard to trust that things are correct. One has to make assumptions or guesses and hope that it is working correctly and no emails are lost. I lose confidence as things like the sudden move of emails between sent and the trash and back happen and I can’t easily verify the data.

I am happy to have the features for duplicates. I would just like a feature to see everything transparently as well.

One of the things I love about Vivaldi and the old Opera Mail is that it keeps everything in the main folder and lets you use views to see whatever you want in various places/purposes. And automatically creates useful views like contacts/labels. Whereas on other clients you need to choose the one folder you will move the email into to classify it and find it again. However, that feature may be part of the cause of the emails sent to oneself only being considered one item.