Vivaldi Mail - How do I set up IMAP folders?
I am using Vivaldi 6.9.3447.44, and using the Vivaldi Mail to access a mail account on a local service mail hosting server.
When I try to add the account to Vivaldi as an IMAP account it automatically decides which folder to use for the Sent Mail folder. My email server has 2 folders on it that are candidates:
One is called Sent (the correct one: it has all my sent mail).
The other is called Sent Items (it has nothing in it).
Vivaldi always chooses Sent Items: the one that is not in use.
How do I choose which folders the IMAP sync to on my local mail server? I cannot find any settings for this, despite the fact that it seems like a pretty basic setting for a mail client?
Can someone help me out?
Thank you.
@golgotha I don't know what provider you are dealing with, but Vivaldi should be able to see both folders. Set Vivaldi to show you folders that it is not subscribed to, then unsubscribe "Sent Items" and right-click "Sent" and subscribe to it.
@golgotha said in Vivaldi Mail - How do I set up IMAP folders?:
One is called Sent (the correct one: it has all my sent mail).
The other is called Sent Items (it has nothing in it).
Vivaldi always chooses Sent Items: the one that is not in use.
In version 6.8, Vivaldi had an issue where it didn't properly choose the correct sent folder (VB-107519
[Mail] Vivaldi uses IMAP /Sent folder when it should use the special \Sent folder)
See Some background and how the startup communication to the server looks like: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94185/two-sent-folders/46?_=1726285169257 for details, that entire thread has a wealth of information
This issue was fixed and you use version 6.9, so please check in the mail server interface (usually there is a settings section) which folder name is assigned to what function. How exactly this looks depends on the software the server runs
If you the folder assignment on the server is correctly set up, or if you just don't find it, please provide a mail log of the initial server communication as described here by @yojimbo274064400 (who usually posts the best instructions) https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94185/two-sent-folders/38?_=1726285593694
The interesting snippet you should look for is similar to the image in one of the posts above (here)
Please redact any personal information you find in there and post the content here
I checked with my email provider server and it does have the "Sent" folder tagged as the sending folder.
It also has a folder called "Sent Items" with nothing in it. I was not able to delete that from the email server.
I deleted my email account from Vivaldi mail.
I made sure the "Turn on IMAP Logs in Console" and "Turn on SMTP Logs in Console" settings were on.
I added my email account again into Vivaldi mail.
I see the same problem: Vivaldi is pointed at the "Sent Items" folder as the sending folder and should be pointed towards the "Sent" folder.
On my server the official Sent folder has a airplane logo next to it and the Sent Items does not.
In Vivaldi they both have airplane logos next to them.
In Vivaldi they are both considered subscribed folders.
Though I added the account and forced it to check mail:
I looked at the Logs and there are no logs.
I think I am looking in the right place.
If I inspect the Logs at the other link suggested by doing: vivaldi:inspect#apps
I can see info about when it looks at the Sent and Sent Items folders, but it does not look like the logs in the page in the other post.
It does show how many items are in each folder.
I have not tried to do anything yet. Given the information I have I am unsure of what would be best.
Does this help point to a best next step?
Should I go ahead and try Unsubscribing the Sent Items folder and see if Vivaldi will automatically choose the other available option of the Sent folder?
Thanks for your help.
@golgotha said in Vivaldi Mail - How do I set up IMAP folders?:
Should I go ahead and try Unsubscribing the Sent Items folder and see if Vivaldi will automatically choose the other available option of the Sent folder?
I would.
@golgotha I have seven email accounts set up in Vivaldi Mail. Five of them have only a "Sent" folder at the server, and two of them have only a "Sent Items" folder at the server. Vivaldi is automatically using the folder that the server offers, and is not changing anything or messing anything up in this regard.
yojimbo274064400
In the Console log output press
Ctrl+
Fand search for Listing mailboxes.... For example, this is what I find:
1 [DEBUG][redacted] Listing mailboxes... 2 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][redacted] C: W3 LIST "" "*" 3 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][redacted] S: * LIST (\HasNoChildren \UnMarked) "." "Sent Items" 4 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][redacted] S: * LIST (\HasNoChildren \UnMarked) "." Examples 5 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][redacted] S: * LIST (\HasChildren \UnMarked) "." Archives 6 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][redacted] S: * LIST (\HasNoChildren \UnMarked) "." Archives.2024 7 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][redacted] S: * LIST (\HasNoChildren \UnMarked) "." Archives.2023 8 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][redacted] S: * LIST (\HasNoChildren \UnMarked) "." Archives.2022 9 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][redacted] S: * LIST (\HasNoChildren \UnMarked \Trash) "." Trash 10 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][redacted] S: * LIST (\HasNoChildren \UnMarked \Junk) "." Junk 11 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][redacted] S: * LIST (\HasNoChildren \UnMarked \Sent) "." Sent 12 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][redacted] S: * LIST (\HasNoChildren \UnMarked \Drafts) "." Drafts 13 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][redacted] S: * LIST (\HasNoChildren) "." INBOX 14 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][redacted] S: W3 OK List completed (0.002 + 0.0
This shows at:
Line 3: user created folder Sent Items without any special-use attributes
Line 11: the special-use \Sent attribute has been sent for the folder Sent
What do you see for the problem account; which folder has its special-use attribute \Sent set?
-
Well, I unsubscribed the Sent Items folder. Vivaldi immediately created a new one with the same name. It did not switch the Sent folder I wanted as no emails show in the Sent view in all messages.
I tried sending an email and then tried resending it. Both times it failed. I guess, while it did create a replacement Sent Items folder, it is not working properly.
I did get some logs.
The 1st entry I think happened when I unsubscribed the folder.
The next set of 4: 2 each for the 2 times I tried to send an email.
I don't know how I can undo the new problem. It may be best to just delete the account and add it again. Any ideas?
Thanks.
On further inspection the email actually did get sent. It did arrive where I sent it each time. However, the email is still in the outbox in Vivaldi Mail, and did not show up in any Sent folders in Vivaldi or on my email server.
-
I deleted my account and added it again to remove the problem with sending mail that I got when I unsubscribed the Sent Items folder (and Vivaldi auto created a new one that did not function).
Starting fresh again with the initial problem.
Here is the log listing mailboxes:
@golgotha your server tells Vivaldi in the third line from the top that the "sent items" folder is where sent emails need to go. (By saying this has the \sent attribute). The "Sent" folder is "just some folder" according to what the server tells Vivaldi.
I can imagine that when Vivaldi still had the bug in version 6.8, it incorrectly used the "Sent" folder despite "Sent items" having the \Sent attribute. So fixing that bug in the latest update may seem like an error to you but placing sent emails into "Sent items" is what the server tells Vivaldi is the correct way to do...
You either need to to set up the server in its interface to use "Sent" as the folder for sent emails, or you live with "Sent items" being that folder. You should be able to move emails from "Sent" to "Sent items" (or the other way around if you change thr server setting) to have everything in the correct place
-
Thank you for explaining the exact meaning of the log. In particular that the reported send folder is what my mail service believes is the appropriate folder. That was the key to helping me fix it.
For Reference I will explain here how I fixed it. It was true that the issues were all on the mail server side.
The names and settings differed from the actual mail service server to the mail service Web UI (as the Web UI is just another email client to the server)
On the server there was a ‘Sent’ folder and a ‘Sent Items’ folder. This was how they showed up to Vivaldi.
On the mail service web UI those same two folders both showed up as ‘Sent Items’. One of them had the airplane logo next to it and the other a standard folder logo next to it.
Initially I was trying to correct my problem by using the WebUI to try to get rid of the duplicate Sent Items folder and couldn't do it. Every time I deleted it on the web UI, it reappeared.
It turns out that this one was in fact the official one and that's why I wouldn't go away.
Here's what I did to fix my issue:
- I first deleted my account from Vivaldi mail.
- Next, I found a setting in the web UI that allowed me to show actual names of the folders. This showed that there were not two folders called Sent Items in the UI, but actually one folder called Sent and another called Sent Items.
The Sent Items one was the one that was impossible to delete. The Sent one looked official since it had the airplane logo.
- Next I found a setting under Special Folders where I could switch which folder was indicated to be the sending Special Folder. I switched that to the Sent Items folder (it now had the airplane logo)
- Next I moved all of my sent emails from the Sent folder to the Sent Items folder.
- Next I tried to delete the Sent folder. This worked. This seems to be further proof that it was not the true sending folder to start with.
- Next I added my account back into Vivaldi mail. Everything looks to have gone fine.
This all started because I was having some email folder syncing issues. Then when I looked at the server there were a lot of extraneous folders with nothing in them. I have had this account with this local mail service for a long time and used many different email clients on it. I imagine the server configurations have changed some over the years as well. Anyway, now that I have cleaned up the server it looks like Vivaldi is working properly.
Thank you all for your help.
Well, it turns out it is not entirely correct. I now have a sent folder that is correctly mapped. However, it does not report the correct number of messages.
I have started a separate question for this.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101117/number-of-messages-in-sent-folder-does-not-match-the-number-on-mail-server
@golgotha said in Vivaldi Mail - How do I set up IMAP folders?:
looks like Vivaldi is working properly.
Glad to hear this has been resolved!