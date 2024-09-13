I checked with my email provider server and it does have the "Sent" folder tagged as the sending folder.

It also has a folder called "Sent Items" with nothing in it. I was not able to delete that from the email server.

I deleted my email account from Vivaldi mail.

I made sure the "Turn on IMAP Logs in Console" and "Turn on SMTP Logs in Console" settings were on.

I added my email account again into Vivaldi mail.

I see the same problem: Vivaldi is pointed at the "Sent Items" folder as the sending folder and should be pointed towards the "Sent" folder.

On my server the official Sent folder has a airplane logo next to it and the Sent Items does not.

In Vivaldi they both have airplane logos next to them.

In Vivaldi they are both considered subscribed folders.

Though I added the account and forced it to check mail:

I looked at the Logs and there are no logs.

I think I am looking in the right place.

If I inspect the Logs at the other link suggested by doing: vivaldi:inspect#apps

I can see info about when it looks at the Sent and Sent Items folders, but it does not look like the logs in the page in the other post.

It does show how many items are in each folder.

I have not tried to do anything yet. Given the information I have I am unsure of what would be best.

Does this help point to a best next step?

Should I go ahead and try Unsubscribing the Sent Items folder and see if Vivaldi will automatically choose the other available option of the Sent folder?

Thanks for your help.