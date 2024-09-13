@esap1944

I imagine your concern is about the size of the text to read.

Install the extension Stylus:

https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/stylus/clngdbkpkpeebahjckkjfobafhncgmne

Click the icon of the extension and select "Manage styles ":

Click on "Write new style ":

Write the name:

To the right paste this code:

p {font-size: 28px !important; font-family: Lato !important;}

And finally click "Save":

Play with size and family of the font. (I recommend you Lato, is very easy to read) with zoom = 105%, 110% or 115% to have titles with good size.

This code only affects the reading paragraphs so it will not break the page layout.

You forget about having to change the zoom for each page you visit and leave it fixed, and all the texts to be read will have the same size and font, thus reducing eyestrain.