How to reduce zooming sensitivity
-
Hello, all. Is there any way to reduce the sensitivity of the zooming slider? Presently, even a very slight adjustment to the right often zooms the test too large. Is there a way to make the slider less sensitive? This isn't a major problem, but can be a little annoying. Thank you for any suggestions.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@esap1944 No chance to change, the steps are hardcoded to 10% in UI's HTML code.
-
barbudo2005
I imagine your concern is about the size of the text to read.
Install the extension Stylus:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/stylus/clngdbkpkpeebahjckkjfobafhncgmne
Click the icon of the extension and select "Manage styles ":
Click on "Write new style ":
Write the name:
To the right paste this code:
p {font-size: 28px !important; font-family: Lato !important;}
And finally click "Save":
Play with size and family of the font. (I recommend you Lato, is very easy to read) with zoom = 105%, 110% or 115% to have titles with good size.
This code only affects the reading paragraphs so it will not break the page layout.
You forget about having to change the zoom for each page you visit and leave it fixed, and all the texts to be read will have the same size and font, thus reducing eyestrain.
-
barbudo2005
Without code:
With code:
-
@barbudo2005
Thank you for your help!
-
barbudo2005
These 3 additional codes also help to improve readability:
text-align: justify !important; line-height: 1.5 !important; letter-spacing: 0.015rem !important;
You can download Lato font from this link: