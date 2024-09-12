Show pinned tabs as favicons only
-
Is there a way, perhaps with css, to have pinned tabs only shown with their favicon, and to arrange them horizontally (e.g. 3 abreast)? I am on Linux.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Granite1 But a pinned tab already shows up as favicon only in horizontal tab bar.
Which Vivaldi version do you use where this can not be done?
-
@DoctorG sorry, I forgot to mention I am using vertical tabs. I installed Vivaldi today, so am using the latest
6.9.3447.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit).
-
@DoctorG I believe there's already a feature request to show vertical pinned tabs as icon-only, and so many abreast. For most widths of vertical tabs, I think about five abreast would work fine.
-
@Ayespy sounds good, I look forward to it.
Meanwhile, since Vivaldi is so customizable, is there not a way to do a (temporary) workaround with css?
-
@Granite1 As I mentioned, there is a feature request. To "vote for" this feature request, go to it here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24298/show-pinned-tabs-as-icons-on-vertical-tab-bar? and "thumbs-up" the first comment in the thread. That will help boost the possibility that the feature will be developed by the team.
As to workarounds, I'm not aware of one. I don't know if a CSS mod might be able to do something like this (I don't do mods), but to ask about it, you would go to the modifications - https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications - section of the forum and ask around.
-
@Ayespy OK, I just upvoted that comment.
BTW, in that thread someone has published CSS code to achieve the icons-only effect. However, it does not work anymore
-
@Granite1 Someone in the modifications section of the forum might be interested in looking at it again. You won't know if you don't ask.
-
@Ayespy Someone posted a CSS solution, though it does not work anymore, so I asked him/her for an update.
If that person does not reply I will ask the question to the forum directly.