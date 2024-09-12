@Granite1 As I mentioned, there is a feature request. To "vote for" this feature request, go to it here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24298/show-pinned-tabs-as-icons-on-vertical-tab-bar? and "thumbs-up" the first comment in the thread. That will help boost the possibility that the feature will be developed by the team.

As to workarounds, I'm not aware of one. I don't know if a CSS mod might be able to do something like this (I don't do mods), but to ask about it, you would go to the modifications - https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications - section of the forum and ask around.