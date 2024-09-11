normally I have not really encountered this error unless i need to log in again

I have plenty of profiles with yahoo mail accounts in Vivaldi

but one profile that used to work - it has one yahoo account.. now consistently (for days) says "failed to fetch".. either via OATH or if I create an app password instead, it also says failed to fetch.

How do I fix this?

the account in question does have some security features now like passkey, which I'm fairly new to - some other accounts in other profiles might also have a passkey but I can't remember for sure , or 2FA (which my other accounts that work definitely have)