Unsolved How to solve a "failed to fetch" on Yahoo Mail
-
normally I have not really encountered this error unless i need to log in again
I have plenty of profiles with yahoo mail accounts in Vivaldi
but one profile that used to work - it has one yahoo account.. now consistently (for days) says "failed to fetch".. either via OATH or if I create an app password instead, it also says failed to fetch.
How do I fix this?
the account in question does have some security features now like passkey, which I'm fairly new to - some other accounts in other profiles might also have a passkey but I can't remember for sure , or 2FA (which my other accounts that work definitely have)
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@dalinar You will have to wait for a fix ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/778844