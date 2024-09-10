I am having problems accessing some intranet sites. We have an internal DNS which will look up the correct internal IP address for my hostname, but Vivaldi insists on looking up the hostname using some other DNS, which gives the internet-visible IP adress for the same hostname.

I thought that it perhaps was randomly using another DNS from my /etc/resolv.conf (I had OpenDNS as a second entry), but removing that makes no difference.

Is DNS-over-HTTPS enabled by default now? I had previously disabled it through vivaldi://flags/#dns-over-https, but this setting seems to be gone now, and I cannot find any equivalent in vivaldi://settings

It seems like Vivaldi still respects /etc/hosts, so adding the hostname there works as an override for now (until the internal server changes to a new IP, that is).

Using version 6.9.3447.37-1 (DEB, amd64)