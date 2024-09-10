Wrong DNS lookup for host name
I am having problems accessing some intranet sites. We have an internal DNS which will look up the correct internal IP address for my hostname, but Vivaldi insists on looking up the hostname using some other DNS, which gives the internet-visible IP adress for the same hostname.
I thought that it perhaps was randomly using another DNS from my /etc/resolv.conf (I had OpenDNS as a second entry), but removing that makes no difference.
Is DNS-over-HTTPS enabled by default now? I had previously disabled it through vivaldi://flags/#dns-over-https, but this setting seems to be gone now, and I cannot find any equivalent in vivaldi://settings
It seems like Vivaldi still respects /etc/hosts, so adding the hostname there works as an override for now (until the internal server changes to a new IP, that is).
Using version 6.9.3447.37-1 (DEB, amd64)
@nafmo said in Wrong DNS lookup for host name:
Depends on /etc/hosts and /etc/networks and /etc/resolv.conf how DNS is used.
Check internal page
chrome://settings/securityfor SecureDNS
the host file is still used for IP override in domain resolving.
Run
sudo apt update ; sudo apt upgrade;
@DoctorG said in Wrong DNS lookup for host name:
Thanks. Shows as disabled there, so something else is the problem.
I can resolve internal DNS names that are not available from the open internet (internal networks), the one not working has a different IP when seen from the internet and when seen from the network I am on, and Vivaldi choses the wrong, external IP (Chrome and Firefox seems to chose the correct, internal IP).
@nafmo
How do you resolve the hostname in shell?
You have two IPs for a FQDN (Fully Qualified Domain Name), means f.ex. foo.bar.tld resolves to a internal IP and a external IP?
I do not know if such helps:
Clear DNS cache of OS
Clear DNS cache in
vivaldi://net-internals→ section DNS
@DoctorG said in Wrong DNS lookup for host name:
Either "dig" or "hosts", both return the same thing.
No, I only get a single IP, but the IP returned is different when using the intranet DNS and what is available on the public internet. Vivaldi keeps using the IP address resolved on the public internet, which is not what the rest of my computer sees.
I found my old thread for the same issue now - https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76230 - I have had problems on and off for a while with this. Vivaldi is broken (Chrome works for me, but not for a colleague of mine; Firefox works), but fortunately overriding with
/etc/hostsseems to fix the issue for me at least.
@nafmo said in Wrong DNS lookup for host name:
I try to check on my Debian 12 with Bind9 DNS server later.
//EDIT: There is no need for a edited hosts file!
In resolv.conf the nameservers are first localhost (with Bind9) and then the external one in LAN (is the router).
All nice.
For the domain which is only on internal IPs, Vivaldi uses them and not the external ones.
resolv.conf:
search router.box nameserver 127.0.0.1 nameserver ::1 nameserver 192.168.178.1
named.conf.local:
// // Do any local configuration here // // Consider adding the 1918 zones here, if they are not used in your // organization //include "/etc/bind/zones.rfc1918"; zone "gwendragon.de" { type master; file "/etc/bind/db.gwendragon.de"; # zone file path };
named.conf.options:
acl "trusted" { 192.168.0.0/16; localhost; localnets; }; options { directory "/var/cache/bind"; // If there is a firewall between you and nameservers you want // to talk to, you may need to fix the firewall to allow multiple // ports to talk. See http://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/800113 // If your ISP provided one or more IP addresses for stable // nameservers, you probably want to use them as forwarders. // Uncomment the following block, and insert the addresses replacing // the all-0's placeholder. // forwarders { // 0.0.0.0; // }; recursion yes; allow-query { trusted; }; //======================================================================== // If BIND logs error messages about the root key being expired, // you will need to update your keys. See https://www.isc.org/bind-keys //======================================================================== dnssec-validation auto; listen-on-v6 { any; }; };
Bind9 data file:
; ; BIND data file for gwendragon.de ; $TTL 604800 @ IN SOA ns1.gwendragon.de. admin.localhost. ( 125 ; Serial 604800 ; Refresh 86400 ; Retry 2419200 ; Expire 604800 ) ; Negative Cache TTL ; @ IN NS ns1.gwendragon.de. @ IN A 192.168.0.100 ns1 IN A 192.168.0.1 www IN A 192.168.178.1 intern IN A 192.168.20.20 mail IN A 192.168.0.3 ftp IN A 192.168.0.4
It Vivaldi is not resolving wrong with DNS.
It connects to all these internal IPs with subdoamins.
I do not know about config of your LAN but something must be wrong.
But i am not here for unpaid help to debug wrong Linux/Windows servers/PC DNS and network configurations.