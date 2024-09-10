Issues with Outlook Web
-
greybeard Ambassador
I have a case where I must use Outlook web version and login at the: https://login.live.com/ portal.
I've had little to complain about until recently when they began wanting to copy what I had just put on the clipboard, giving me the following message:
I have looked though the Site Settings, Flags, AdBlocker, etc to find a control to block this behaviour, if indeed I can, with no luck.
The obvious anwer is to quit using Outlook but fo now it is a necessity until I can find to archive over 20 years of emails.
Any suggestions greatly appreciated.
Edited to fix typos.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@greybeard Add the page to website permissions in
vivaldi://settings/privacy/by using the
+button, make sure the new entry is selected. On the right side set Clipboard to Block, it’s probably set to Ask right now.
-
greybeard Ambassador
Thanks... Actually it was already set to "Block" as I have little fath in what MS does behind the scenes I probably set it that way loooong ago and forgot about it.
Its that anoying Pop-Up, which is also blocked I'd like to get rid of... but it may be the only way to (possibly) ensure that it is not taking from my clipboard.