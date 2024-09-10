I have a case where I must use Outlook web version and login at the: https://login.live.com/ portal.

I've had little to complain about until recently when they began wanting to copy what I had just put on the clipboard, giving me the following message:

I have looked though the Site Settings, Flags, AdBlocker, etc to find a control to block this behaviour, if indeed I can, with no luck.

The obvious anwer is to quit using Outlook but fo now it is a necessity until I can find to archive over 20 years of emails.

Any suggestions greatly appreciated.

Edited to fix typos.