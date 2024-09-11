Thanks, @jamesallena, for your reply.

I think this hasn't to do with the "data" but with the "refresh" time of the UI. I am speaking on dev terms since I am developer too.

I have the feeling that this has to do with when the app updates the UI.

This is because I have noticed that when the "bookmarks" do not expand or collapse a node, if the user clicks on any other item's label (bookmark or folder), the UI is updated, and then the folder is shown as expanded or collapsed as expected!

Also, repro 3 has been reproducible for more than four months now, so maybe you can start and debug this one.