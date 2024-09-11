Bookmarks folders cannot expand collapse
This is a bit random, but it's 100% reproducible.
At some point, bookmark folders in the bookmark panel can't expand or collapse.
Repro 1
- Action: Expand a folder
- Result: Nothing happens (hard to reproduce, but it happens occasionally)
- Result: The scrollbar is changed!
- Action: Open the translation panel
- Action: Open the bookmarks panel
- Result: The folder is now expanded
- Expected: The folder should have expanded in the first place
Repro 2
- Action: Expand a folder
- Result: Nothing happens (hard to reproduce, but it happens occasionally)
- Result: The scrollbar is changed!
- Action: Click on a random item above the expanded folder
- Result: The folder is now expanded!
- Expected: The folder should have expanded in the first place
In reality, the folders do expand or collapse, but it's not visible. You have to switch panels, show the Calendar panel, then switch back to the bookmarks panel for the tree to display in the correct state.
Update: version 6.9.3447.37 has thing bug too.
There’s another bug related to this that’s been around for a while.
Repro 3
- Action: Grab the lock icon from the address bar (left-click and drag)
- Action: Drop it in the desired location in the bookmarks
- Expected: The bookmark should be created in the desired location
- Result: Nothing is added
- Action: Collapse and expand the folder where the bookmark was supposed to go
- Result: The bookmark is actually added!
- Expected: The bookmark should appear when the drag-and-drop action is completed
Thanks, @jamesallena, for your reply.
I think this hasn't to do with the "data" but with the "refresh" time of the UI. I am speaking on dev terms since I am developer too.
I have the feeling that this has to do with when the app updates the UI.
This is because I have noticed that when the "bookmarks" do not expand or collapse a node, if the user clicks on any other item's label (bookmark or folder), the UI is updated, and then the folder is shown as expanded or collapsed as expected!
Also, repro 3 has been reproducible for more than four months now, so maybe you can start and debug this one.
SilentWatcher
@dennisat Sorry,
@jamesallenais just a spam account. See the random "dollar tree" stuff at the end of their post for the spam, but best not to click it. Their only other post also contains a spam link.
They gave you a generic answer that wouldn't really help. Hopefully a regular user will be along to help you.
I also regularly have difficulty expanding and collapsing folders.
In this capture I've mainly used the keyboard keys to emphasize the annoying time lag between the keystroke and the result on screen.
This behavior occurs randomly and disappears in the same way (without the need to restart a Vivaldi session).
Two clarifications: my OS is Windows 11, the size of my bookmarks file: 7232 kb