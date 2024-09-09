To whom it may concern,

I am experiencing an issue when trying to access the registration page on a website (faradars.org/register) using the Vivaldi Browser on my Windows 10 Pro system. The error message displayed is:

"Application error: a client-side exception has occurred (see the browser console for more information)."

I have taken the following troubleshooting steps:

Disabled uBlock Origin Cleared cache, history, and cookies Tried using a guest profile of Vivaldi Browser Tested the site on Vivaldi’s Android Browser

Despite these efforts, the issue persists only on my main Vivaldi Browser profile, whereas the page works fine when using Google Chrome, as well as guest profiles in Vivaldi and the Android version of Vivaldi.

System Information:

Browser: Vivaldi 6.9.3447.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro (Version 22H2, Build 19045.4780)

I would appreciate any guidance or support you can provide to resolve this issue.

Thank you for your time and assistance.

Best regards,