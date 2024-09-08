Hardware acceleration issues on 6.8.x, crashing (because of GPU issues?) on 6.9
TooBigToFit
Been using Vivaldi on Kubuntu, and have been running into some issues with some of the recent updates. Not sure what version I had before, but when I moved to 6.9 I had all sorts of issues (will explain more in a bit). So I installed 6.8.3381.57-1 and it mostly worked, but I had issues with GPU acceleration. Looks like hardware acceleration was disabled, even if you set the override and rasterization flags in vivaldi://settings. Mainly noticed poor performance playing back YouTube videos full screen, and that I couldn't view OnXMaps since it requires WebGL.
So I figured I'd try 6.9 again since there was a minor update. Updated to 6.9.3447.41-1. And ran into the initial issues I had the first time around. Namely, attempting to launch it would result in nothing happening. The second try launching it would work, bringing up the previous session, plus a new blank window. This would work for a few minutes, but then web pages would stop rendering and then it would crash. Launching vivaldi in terminal shows the following errors:
vivaldi [33036:33036:0907/221143.322769:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(1009)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [33036:33036:0907/221143.512763:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(1009)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [33036:33036:0907/221143.695079:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(1009)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [33036:33036:0907/221143.876450:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(1009)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [33036:33036:0907/221144.056600:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(1009)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [33036:33036:0907/221144.236769:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(1009)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/iHD_drv_video.so init failed libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/i965_drv_video.so init failed
Also, it still doesn't do hardware acceleration.
HW and OS are:
ThinkPad P16 Gen 1 with
Core i9 12950HX, 64GB RAM, nVidia RTX A4500 (proprietary drivers, 560)
Kubuntu 22.04 LTS
Any thoughts?
Thanks!
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@TooBigToFit Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
Have you tried disabling one of the GPU's? From the information you provided, it looks like both GPU's are being used.
Various other issues reported in the Forum have been resolved when Vivaldi is using only one GPU.