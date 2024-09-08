Hello everyone,

Been using Vivaldi on Kubuntu, and have been running into some issues with some of the recent updates. Not sure what version I had before, but when I moved to 6.9 I had all sorts of issues (will explain more in a bit). So I installed 6.8.3381.57-1 and it mostly worked, but I had issues with GPU acceleration. Looks like hardware acceleration was disabled, even if you set the override and rasterization flags in vivaldi://settings. Mainly noticed poor performance playing back YouTube videos full screen, and that I couldn't view OnXMaps since it requires WebGL.

So I figured I'd try 6.9 again since there was a minor update. Updated to 6.9.3447.41-1. And ran into the initial issues I had the first time around. Namely, attempting to launch it would result in nothing happening. The second try launching it would work, bringing up the previous session, plus a new blank window. This would work for a few minutes, but then web pages would stop rendering and then it would crash. Launching vivaldi in terminal shows the following errors:

vivaldi [33036:33036:0907/221143.322769:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(1009)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [33036:33036:0907/221143.512763:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(1009)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [33036:33036:0907/221143.695079:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(1009)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [33036:33036:0907/221143.876450:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(1009)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [33036:33036:0907/221144.056600:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(1009)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 [33036:33036:0907/221144.236769:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(1009)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=139 libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/iHD_drv_video.so init failed libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/i965_drv_video.so init failed

Also, it still doesn't do hardware acceleration.

HW and OS are:

ThinkPad P16 Gen 1 with

Core i9 12950HX, 64GB RAM, nVidia RTX A4500 (proprietary drivers, 560)

Kubuntu 22.04 LTS

Any thoughts?

Thanks!