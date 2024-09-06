Prevent the cancellation of important shortcut keys in the browser by web pages.
-
The Vivaldi browser has a bug that causes it to accept cancellation of important shortcut keys such as
Ctrl+W, Ctrl+Tabby a web page's JavaScript.
This user script partially resolves this bug.
Installation
- install Tampermonkey or Violentmonkey from the Chrome Web Store
- install the user script from this link.
-
I reported this bug in 2018 and unfortunately it still has not been fixed.
-
barbudo2005
Thank you.
In Chromium browsers it is not necessary to install an extension.
Click on the “Install this script” button, apply “Save link as” from the context menu and save the file “preventDefault Patch.user.js” in a safe folder without deleting it.
Drag it to Extensions page with Developer mode on:
PS:
The only drawback is that if there is an update, you have to do the procedure again.
-
@barbudo2005
Direct installation does not seem to work because the
windowobject of the page cannot be accessed due to differences in the context of the script.
-
barbudo2005
It is good that you clarified it, since there are users who are reluctant to install the Tampermonkey (MV3) or Violentmonkey (MV2) extensions, and therefore there are times when it is essential.