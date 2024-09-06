Hello.

Am using 2 monitors since a while now and when i set the theme to show the wallpaper of windows as my background for the Vivaldi dial page the background is half shown from the first and half shown from the second monitor. Means i see two different images. On the left half of the dial page and the other on the right half.

If i set a background manually its working correctly.

Only when setting to "use desktop picture" it does not work.

I strongly believe that's a bug, but maybe also i am doing something wrong.

Therefor help would be appreciated

Thanks in advance

Rave