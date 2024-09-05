Updated to 6.9, since then if i have any youtube tabs opened but not in focus if the computer is woken up from hibernate all the tabs start playing.

Previously if the tabs were sleeping nothing will happen until you focus the tab. Not sure if it was previously a bug that turned out to be a handy feature or not. But the way it is now is dumb. Tab shouldn't start playing if it wasn't in focus initially.

Haven't tested on a fresh install yet, but was hoping to get some feedback in case others may have run into it.