I'm not entirely sure what the impact of this one was, or when it started:

[Extensions][Keyboard] Shortcuts don’t work after restart (VB-107662)

But starting with one of the last 6.8 maintenance releases, I found that the Bitwarden extension wasn't fully functional (keyboard shortcuts and even its context menu wouldn't autofill anything, so essentially it was useless).

The only thing that remedied that once the browser was started was to disable/enable the extension.

Today was my first foray onto v6.9, but it's not showing the problem....

Update: Though that success was just happenstance, since it's back to happening today. There does appear to be a problem between the two:

https://new.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1f86nce/bitwarden_extension_super_slow_for_anyone_else/

Update 2: It's an extension problem beyond Vivaldi.