Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.9
Ruarí
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream and resolves various issues, including several crashes.
DoctorG
Pathduck
[Search][Settings] Google search becomes malformed if you click in URL text field in settings (VB-108473)
Nice quick fix
Ruarí
@pathduck: I mainly picked it for the colour. Look at the initial desktop release blog post.
DwayneHawkins
messerszmitt
You should spend more time on testing your browser before releasing it.
DoctorG
@messerszmitt said in Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.9:
You should spend more time on testing your browser
Testing is done, bugs are fixed. But …
Security releases have to be released immediately, not weeks later when other bugs are fixed.
I'm not entirely sure what the impact of this one was, or when it started:
[Extensions][Keyboard] Shortcuts don’t work after restart (VB-107662)
But starting with one of the last 6.8 maintenance releases, I found that the Bitwarden extension wasn't fully functional (keyboard shortcuts and even its context menu wouldn't autofill anything, so essentially it was useless).
The only thing that remedied that once the browser was started was to disable/enable the extension.
Today was my first foray onto v6.9, but it's not showing the problem....
Update: Though that success was just happenstance, since it's back to happening today. There does appear to be a problem between the two:
https://new.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1f86nce/bitwarden_extension_super_slow_for_anyone_else/
Update 2: It's an extension problem beyond Vivaldi.
ingolftopf
Thank you for the comprehensive update.
