Tab Stacking behavior has changed?
I noticed that in Viv 6.1, you could stack tabs from a certain website, then open other pages from this same website outside this stack, and if you chose the Stack Tabs By Host command, it would make a separate tabstack.
But in 6.9 I see it moves those websites to the already open tabstack. Which in certain cases can be unhandy, because I noticed that when a lot of stacks are open, I'm losing track of those tabs.
So in my view you should be able to choose whether tabs from the same domainname should be grouped in one big tabstack, or that they can also be divided into separate tabstacks like in 6.1, good idea?
Guys, how to make a request again? Is it similar to making a bugreport? I can't find the page on Vivaldi's website.
EDIT: Never mind, I already found it. Perhaps a moderator can move this topic to this section:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
And another good idea would be to give an option to use the Stack Tabs by Hosts command from within a tabstack.
In other words, let's say you have stacked tabs from reuters.com and now you open websites inside this stack from finance.yahoo.com, you should be able to automatically stack the finance.yahoo.com tabs (move them to another tabstack), without having to select those tabs and remove them from the stack and then stack them by hosts again. I hope you guys are following me, is everything clear?