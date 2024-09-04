I noticed that in Viv 6.1, you could stack tabs from a certain website, then open other pages from this same website outside this stack, and if you chose the Stack Tabs By Host command, it would make a separate tabstack.

But in 6.9 I see it moves those websites to the already open tabstack. Which in certain cases can be unhandy, because I noticed that when a lot of stacks are open, I'm losing track of those tabs.

So in my view you should be able to choose whether tabs from the same domainname should be grouped in one big tabstack, or that they can also be divided into separate tabstacks like in 6.1, good idea?