@WildEnte mark read in vivaldi then refresh webmail doesn't work on yahoo, works on outlook.. by work i mean reflects read status

hmm seems it does work when i mark read in webmail (without restarting) for outlook when i mark it read in outlook, i tried with a few messages just now.

yahoo doesn't, now i will restart (profile with these accounts) .. I'm afraid I don't want to exit all my other vivaldi profiles right now.

no it doesn't reflect in yahoo even after profile restart.

so it looks like only yahoo is the problem.

it's really a pity I chose yahoo to create so many accounts in, I should have used outlook or something instead... so many problems with yahoo (as i mentioned in other threads regarding spam)