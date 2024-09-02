marking mail read in webmail doesn't mark it read in vivaldi mail
I have tested this both on yahoo and outlook accounts connected to Vivaldi.
- mark a message read in yahoo or outlook webmail
- check mail, wait, message does not become marked read in vivaldi mail (individual account, I didn't check to see what happens in the unified folders)
I'm not sure what happens if you mark a message as read in vivaldi mail, and then check webmail. I haven't tried that.
@dalinar just so we don't go off in the wrong direction, these accounts are set up as IMAP, correct?
@dalinar
Hi, I guess Yahoo and Outlook use some proprietary way to tag mails as read, it work for Gmail, Freenet, Vivaldi for example.
The other way around work.
@WildEnte i guess so .. they all have incoming port 993
@mib2berlin i also have a vivaldi account in that profile, it does work for vivaldi webmail accounts
@dalinar when you mark a message as read in Vivaldi, does it get marked as read in the webmail interfaces of Yahoo and Outlook?
Do messages marked as read in the webmail interface happen to get marked as read in Vivaldi mail if you restart Vivaldi?
@WildEnte mark read in vivaldi then refresh webmail doesn't work on yahoo, works on outlook.. by work i mean reflects read status
hmm seems it does work when i mark read in webmail (without restarting) for outlook when i mark it read in outlook, i tried with a few messages just now.
yahoo doesn't, now i will restart (profile with these accounts) .. I'm afraid I don't want to exit all my other vivaldi profiles right now.
no it doesn't reflect in yahoo even after profile restart.
so it looks like only yahoo is the problem.
it's really a pity I chose yahoo to create so many accounts in, I should have used outlook or something instead... so many problems with yahoo (as i mentioned in other threads regarding spam)
If I read my Yahoo mail on my tablet (using the Gmail client that comes on the tablet) then later download my mail in Vivaldi, the mail is marked as read. So Yahoo does mark mail as read in their backend. Thus it seems to be their webmail interface, not the IMAP part of it, which isn't doing things right.
@dalinar said in marking mail read in webmail doesn't mark it read in vivaldi mail:
no it doesn't reflect in yahoo even after profile restart.
It does for me, no need to restart Vivaldi but reload the Yahoo page.
@mib2berlin i had tried reloading the yahoo webmail page after marking it read (during my previous tests)- note: I use the advanced (newer) yahoo webmail ui not the simple (older) one
note to self: tomorrow: check if 2nd reminder email is marked read in vivaldi client (maybe there is a time delay)
update: yeah no even next day the read status is not updated in vivaldi for yahoo when it gets marked read in yahoo webmail
and I tried again just now on a few more emails and their read status doesn't get updated in vivaldi
mib2berlin
@dalinar
I use standard, the other is called basic.
I just checked it again and click on the message in Yahoo Unread move it to Inbox, and make it read in Vivaldi.
I don't even have to mark it as read.
I have noticed that the read/unread status between my various Vivaldi sessions with mail and my phone (K9 mail) varies a lot. Sometimes things I've dismissed on one machine will still pop up as unread on another... sometimes not. I haven't seen a clear pattern.
Edit: this is for Hotmail - I think my gMail messages are more consistent.
@mib2berlin ok we are using the same UII
I mark read either clicking on the message, or selecting the message and marking it unread from the menu.
I was doing that from the inbox folder before in yahoo webmial but now I tried in the unread folder a few times and it also does not refelect in vivaldi mail for that account
note: as mentioned earlier I am not talking about the unified inbox but the individual account (they are located below "All Messages"), it might work in All Mesasges - I haaven't been looking there as my concern is with the individual accounts.
yojimbo274064400
Seeing similar issue with Vivaldi email client not reflecting read status of messages for Yahoo account; issue does not occur for Vivaldi and other third-party email accounts.
It is not until Advanced > Re-sync folder with server option is selected by right click on account under All Accounts that the current read status of messages is shown in Vivaldi.
FWIW IMAP debug log not showing expected Fetch on change of message read status for Yahoo account
@dalinar
Hm, I rarely use All Accounts but it make no difference, the message is marked as read there too.
Do you use Yahoo Mail Pro?
@mib2berlin nope, just the free version.. but i have several yahoo accounts across various vivaldi profiles, and it affects yahoo accounts in other profiles as well. In fact I first noticed it on a different yahoo account in a different vivaldi profile than the account/profile I have been using for this thread.
@yojimbo274064400 that resync thing seems to mark them (messages marked read in yahoo webmail) as read in vivaldi (individual yahoo account)
but of course this is just a manual thing... it doesn't fix the problem.. after the resync if you mark something as read in yahoo webmail it still won't update the read status of the newly marked read messages as read in vivaldi mail
@dalinar
I added the Yahoo account a week again, maybe this is the reason it is in sync.
@yojimbo274064400 hint seems to solve it for you, nice.
