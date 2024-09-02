I'm trying to migrate from Arc to Vivaldi. Just exploring features and modding atm.

Trying to setup my 2 profiles (personal and work), I'm getting myself into a mess.

I created 2 profiles and logged into the same Vivaldi account, unsure if it was the right way. To test, I removed an extension, and after a while I saw it disappear from my other profile. Bingo, not the right way.

Now I've created 2 Vivaldi accounts, 2 profiles. One connected to each and both syncing independently.

However, I find it very confusing that when clicking the profile icon, the icons are very confusing.

The lower one here is my personal (darker picture and theme).

Below it shows a picture that is NOT my other profile. I THINK it's the chromium profile picture of the work profile. When I click on it, it shifts focus to my work profile window.

Same thing when clicking on "Manage profiles". It opens this small window showing my current window Vivaldi profile image, and then the Chromium 2nd profile image next to it.

Same thing the other way around. It shows the chromium picture of the personal profile, with the Chromium profile name (not the Vivaldi acc name).

It makes it all very confusing, and honestly ugly since I've set the Vivaldi account pictures for a reason. No idea why we have to deal with the Chromium ones when it's being seen from the other window point of view.

It's a bit confusing to explain, but I hope I made my point clear.

Am I doing something wrong? Is this just how it works?