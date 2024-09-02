Sync. Cannot Get It to Work
-
PaulBMiller55
I'm trying to sync my bookmarks & speed dial entries from my desktop PC to my laptop, but without success.
I logged in on my PC and created an encryption password. As far as I could see, that was all I had to do on the source device.
I have gone on to my laptop, logged in, entered the encryption key that I created on my PC, but I get an error saying wrong password entered. I know that it is correct as I copied it when first created and pasted it into my password manager.
Is anyone able to offer any suggestions as to what I'm doing wrong?
Thanks
-
mib2berlin
@PaulBMiller55
Hi, no idea if a password manager work for the encryption password, copy/paste work.
Reset the remote data on the PC and use a new encryption password you can remember.
Cheers, mib