Some Cookies cannot be manually deleted.
I regularly delete cookies from Vivaldi using the Settings / Privacy and Security / Cookies / Saved Cookies interface. Up until recently, I had no problems doing so, but in the last few days I have noticed that there are some cookies that cannot be individually deleted. Clicking on the delete (x) button, or the "Delete Filtered Cookies" does not cause them to be removed.
Most cookies can be deleted but some cannot.
Is there any reason this is happening?
Below are two of the cookies that cannot be deleted.
mib2berlin
@bluewave Hi, these cookies are "Host only" cookies, whatever means.
If you open cookies on https://www.rawstory.com some doesn't have a trash bin icon.
I used your response to solve my problem.
If I go into Chrome's Site Settings (accessible via clicking on the lock in the address field and selecting the last menu item), I am able to view permissions and data stored across sites. And from there I'm able to delete a site's cookies and data storage, even if I can't delete them from Vivaldi Settings / Privacy and Security / Cookies.
This solves my problem. Thanks much.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@bluewave said in Some Cookies cannot be manually deleted.:
Below are two of the cookies that cannot be deleted.
I expect that these can be deleted. I guess it is a Vivaldi bug.
I can confirm that issue.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG I recently ran into this in a Private Window. In my case there were two cookies and I remember one of them was for "google.com". I deleted the Private Window and then opened a new Private Window and all cookies were gone, as they should be. I Have no idea how to recreate this
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 6923341966265dac6a8ac55dfa1cd67cbff52be8
OS Linux