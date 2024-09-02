I regularly delete cookies from Vivaldi using the Settings / Privacy and Security / Cookies / Saved Cookies interface. Up until recently, I had no problems doing so, but in the last few days I have noticed that there are some cookies that cannot be individually deleted. Clicking on the delete (x) button, or the "Delete Filtered Cookies" does not cause them to be removed.

Most cookies can be deleted but some cannot.

Is there any reason this is happening?

Below are two of the cookies that cannot be deleted.