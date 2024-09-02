opensuse tumbleweed vivaldi hangs because other pc is running vivaldi ....????
2024-09-02
very, very strange: uninstalled, installed, uninstalled but no solution.
THERE IS NO OTHER PC RUNNING vivaldi
What the heck, I will use another browser that works....
mib2berlin
@cdb2cdb
Hi, I answer from a Tumbleweed laptop, no issues here.
Where this error is shown, screen shot?
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version and the DE.
@mib2berlin just after the latest update on saturday but never mind I've switched to firefox (due to many, many quirks of vivaldi under linux, not windows (...))
mib2berlin
@cdb2cdb
I use Vivaldi on Linux since version 1.0 beta, never had any "quirks".
May you come back after testing Firefox for a few days, bye bye.
Cheers, mib
@cdb2cdb Multiboot with other OS used?
@DoctorG I was thinking maybe Flatpack
@lfisk I know that Flatpak + Wayland = Sometimes Ouch!
@DoctorG Vivaldi just displays a message that it could nor run because another process was running on another pc and I just had to remove something; but like is common with microsoft it gave no explanation on how to perform the solution (MS always says: you can do this or that but how to do it remains a mystery; to google is futile...).
@cdb2cdb Please check https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/724933
@cdb2cdb 2024-09-03 what did the trick is: delete in ~/.cache and ~/.config any vivaldi subdir and restart pc (remember MS-windows-versions and ""solutions""?) ... (OMG). Better backup before your personal adaptations /adjustments /bookmarks /passwords and whatelse (which I did NOT, but life sometimes s.c.s oh dear, how sad, never mind) all thanks to dumb-privacy and/or dumb-safety precautions and the like from people who do not think and act like real people who do have multi-boot and the like but cannot develop a really working solution for e-mailspoofing which is THE main cause of e-mail fraud. Great, yeah!!1!
Remote debugging? Only situation I can think of where Vivaldi running on another computer would ever matter.
@DoctorG THANKS!!1!
@cdb2cdb Did my tip with Singleton helped you to solve it?
@DoctorG I will know it next time ..... I reinstalled Vivaldi but have to restore many things. I never had this (severe) issue before in a year on this pc..... But I have experienced many, many, very many oddities with MS since windows 3.1 so it can never be as desastrous (always look at the bright side of pc's and softwares oh, and life of course).