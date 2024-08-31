Hi,

I would like to suggest to

Show URL When No Network

--

Situation:

300 Tabs

Many are Hibernated (Do not appear in Sync)

Disconnect from Internet (To avoid Data overload)

Reload them all manually (To awaken)

Save them as Bookmark or Sync them to appear on other Devices...

The point of showing the URL

After that process,

Wanting to keep some of them and remove the others

In the top of the tab, you can't see the whole URL on mobile, but on the page itself, can be shown so you can choose whether to keep it or not.

Currently,

Tye forum shows the URL

The rest of tabs, nothing relevant





Sure,

You can move the phone to landscape but this is not comfortable enough its better in portrait for thumbnail distance.

Thank you