Some sites display images using the css background-image: url('...') property.

Vivaldi does not show the image context menu for this.

Firefox does.

Example:



Screenshotting is not an option as if it is in a background-image there may be other page elements overlaid on top.

You can hunt for the URL in the developer tools, or take a screenshot, but doing that for every image you want to download is awkward and annoying.

There are extensions that do this, but following Firefox and having this context menu directly available would be good.

According to some sources, even old internet explorer was able to do this.

(note: I thought we already had a request for this, but I can't find it, so I've made a new one. If anyone can find the old one, please point me to it)