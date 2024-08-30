Rename currently running downloads and finished downloads in the panel
-
sdtbluethink Supporters
It would be great if you could rename currently running downloads and finished downloads in the panel.
-
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51013/option-in-downloads-for-renaming-files Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests