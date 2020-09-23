Option in downloads for renaming files
Just an active field for renaming.
And the second request is for fixing the name at the moment when the file is starting to download. Because some types of downloadings reset the file name, which is configures the source name by browser's extension, and it resets after interrupting and resuming the download's process.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
