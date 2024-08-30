Hi,

I have a (permanent) problem with long-running browser sessions: After some time (can't really specify, something in the order of a week), opening pages from external applications doesn't work anymore. For me mostly needed for Zoom SSO login.

In older versions of Vivaldi, instead of opening the page in the running session, it would try to launch a new session, which would fail as the session/profile is locked by the running one.

In the recent versions it seems the request gets just ignored. If I try to SSO log in my zoom, the vivaldi cursor will bounce a few seconds, then turn normal again - but no page opens.

The same happens if I use xdg-open to open some page. If I use the 'vivaldi' command to open a page it tells 'Opening in existing browser session', but also nothing gets opened...

Is this a known issue?

ATM I'm running Vivaldi Snapshot 6.9.3425.3 on openSUSE Tumbleweed 20240813