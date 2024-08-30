Need a Music Player. Only thing stopping my switch to Vivaldi.
Like Opera offers with Spotify (and auto stop playing if another tab requires the speakers). Is it too hard to do?
@RJF269 I run Spotify in a web panel. That doesn't have auto stop but works just fine I think.
@RJF269 You can install a global media controls panel as custom modification. This mod gets added as webpanel and gives you an overview of and lets you play/pause/mute any media you have open. It’s not automatic, but it’s one destination to control everything.
@RJF269
if you have vlc installed at your system, you can activate the web ui and open it as a webpanel
@derDay How does that work?
@Hadden89 Ah. I think I'll just stick with MPC-HC.
@WildEnte Same! I have my music service in a web panel and it works so well that way!