When you select a text on the website with your mouse (i.e. when the text is blue), if you hold the text and move it to the "+" (new tab) button on the far right of the tabs open above, a new tab opens that searches for that text in your default search engine. I use this feature a lot, but more than that I would like to be able to do the same thing with tabs that are already open.

For example, I have 2 tabs open, one for an article on wikipedia and one for a video on youtube. When I select the word "car" in the wikipedia article with my mouse and drag it onto the youtube tab, the tab with the youtube video open should now search for "car" in my default search engine.

(I was using this feature in other browsers and have been waiting for it to come since I switched to Vivaldi, otherwise I have an almost perfect browser experience. Thanks for everything).