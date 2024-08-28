@Pathduck Be nice

I trully apreciate the help on this.

I am bit novice on this type of work so unfortunatly did not manage to implement the CSS update.

Hope you can help/guide.

I did following.

Opened new text document, pasted the code and saved as nospace.css.

then followed the instuructions.

Open vivaldi://experiments

Enable "Allow for using CSS modifications".

Open Appearance section in settings.

Under "Custom UI Modifications" choose the folder you want to use.

Place your CSS files inside this folder.

IMPORTANT: The CSS files can't have spaces in the filename or they won't work.

Restart Vivaldi to see them in effect. (click X and restart)

Unfortunantly this did not work.

What do I miss?