How to chage space between tiles?
How do I chage space between tiles to 0?
For optimal use of laptop screen.
Thank you.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@EEFun76 A setting will come.
So glad to hear! Thank youfor the update!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@EEFun76 Perhaps you can use a CSS modification.
I will check … Wait
No, not to be done easy for user.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Not easy, but can be done with a CSS mod.
#webview-container .tiled .tile { margin: 0 !important; box-shadow: none !important; } #webview-container:has(#webpage-stack .tiled.visible) { padding: 0 !important; } #webview-container .webpageview.tiled, #webview-container .webpageview.tiled > .row-wrapper { border-radius: 0 !important; box-shadow: none !important; }
This code was the cleanest I could make, it's a bit of a mess as there's so much crappy layering with box-shadows and radiuses everywhere.
Howto:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/guide-modding-vivaldi
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pathduck At that time i was too lazy to debug the CSS of browser. Some of my projects were more important to invest time.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@DoctorG said in How to chage space between tiles?:
Some of my projects were more important to invest time.
You have important projects - I don't
@Pathduck Be nice
I trully apreciate the help on this.
I am bit novice on this type of work so unfortunatly did not manage to implement the CSS update.
Hope you can help/guide.
I did following.
Opened new text document, pasted the code and saved as nospace.css.
then followed the instuructions.
Open vivaldi://experiments
Enable "Allow for using CSS modifications".
Open Appearance section in settings.
Under "Custom UI Modifications" choose the folder you want to use.
Place your CSS files inside this folder.
IMPORTANT: The CSS files can't have spaces in the filename or they won't work.
Restart Vivaldi to see them in effect. (click X and restart)
Unfortunantly this did not work.
What do I miss?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@EEFun76 said in How to chage space between tiles?:
What do I miss?
I don't know - the guide works fine and the CSS works (last I checked) so I don''t know what you did wrong.
@Pathduck OK, Much apreciated. Hoppefully this will be in the next update.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@EEFun76 A tip - to test if the CSS is "taking" add the following to your mod file:
.vivaldi {background: red;}
If it looks like this, your CSS has been picked up.
If it doesn't you've done the process wrong, and need to figure it out. I can't help with basic file management...
@Pathduck Thank you!
I solved it!
I found a .css file and placed your code in it. all rest was correct.
It di not work to take a txt file and save it as css file.
@EEFun76 If you are on Windows, you might have the setting
File name extensionsdisabled in File Explorer. As in does a text file's name show as
nospace.txtor just as
nospacewithout the file extension.
That could lead to creating
nospace.css.txtinstead of the desired CSS file. It is also a good setting to have enabled anyway.
@nomadic Exactly what it was. Thank yoy!