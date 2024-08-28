@mib2berlin

Thanks for your reply. Definitely, I need this feature working in China. Recently, I am moving from firefox to another Chromium based browser and now are struggling with Brave and Vivaldi.

I tested both on my mac, pc and my android phone. The most desired feature is Sync across devices.

Another minor issue is Vivaldi is draining my mac battery quickly compared to Brave. Not sure if there is fix for that.

If the above two problems are gone, I will definitely go with vivaldi as it gives more customization options. (Privacy is not my major concern, but Google and Microsoft are!!!)

Again, thanks for your info.