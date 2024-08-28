Sync problem for Chinese users
-
Hi, there,
I am a Chinese user and tried to use Vivaldi. There is a restriction for Chinese user registration that almost all Chinese email addresses are not allowed, e.g. [email protected], [email protected]. OK, even if these addresses are banned, it is fine.
However, when I try to login to my account and use the sync functionality. Oops, it doesn't work, the sync all data shows error status. Are Chinese IP addresses all banned by Vivaldi server or what?
I don't understand why this happens. I know there is a Great FireWall in China, however, I believe Vivaldi's sync feature is similar to what Edge or Firefox have. Why I cannot sync my saved history, bookmarks etc.?
Thanks,
Alex
-
mib2berlin
@alexanderzjs
Hi, Chinese users could not reach the sync server
https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
if I remember correctly, the IP's are not blocked.
Chrome use https://clients4.google.com/chrome-sync for example.
I leave a comment to your bug report and I hope we get some information what exactly happen from the developers.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Thanks for your reply. Definitely, I need this feature working in China. Recently, I am moving from firefox to another Chromium based browser and now are struggling with Brave and Vivaldi.
I tested both on my mac, pc and my android phone. The most desired feature is Sync across devices.
Another minor issue is Vivaldi is draining my mac battery quickly compared to Brave. Not sure if there is fix for that.
If the above two problems are gone, I will definitely go with vivaldi as it gives more customization options. (Privacy is not my major concern, but Google and Microsoft are!!!)
Again, thanks for your info.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Are Chinese IP addresses all banned by Vivaldi server or what?
Why on earth would you think this?
Of course it's your government doing it, of course it's your "great" firewall.
http://www.chinafirewalltest.com/?siteurl=bifrost.vivaldi.com
Maybe you should send your government a letter and ask why it's blocked? You are a citizen after all.
-
I am not a politician but just a user and want to know the reason why sync is not working for vivaldi, OK? Nobody knows what's going on in the head of the Chinese government, but that does not matter to a user of a software.
But from what you say, at least I know vivaldi is not "subversive" enough for user in China. You know edge and firefox are working without a problem (Chrome is not working of course).
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@alexanderzjs It's blocked, and that's the reason. Why you would have to ask your govt.
Other browsers work because they are owned by giant corporations who do business in China and so are "allowed" by the benevolent masters of the people.