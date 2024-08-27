I have an issue with muted tabs. I haven't found a way to see whether a given tab is muted or not - unless the tab is actually playing a sound and you see a strike through speaker icon replacing the favicon.

Also, when I go to the tab's options, there is ALWAYS the option to mute - which I assume is toggling the mute status - but even when the tab is muted, the option is always "mute" and not "unmute" as you would expect.

I would like to be able to actually KNOW whether a tab is muted, and whether I mute or unmute a tab when using the functionality. At the moment it's unclear from which state to which state I'm toggling. Pretty annoying.

Is this by design? If so, what's the rationale? Or am I just missing something?