in the overview of the lists used for adblock or tracker, paths or web addresses are currently displayed. if this path is too long for the display window, it is cut off. if there are several lists under the same address, it is now difficult to distinguish between them.

this is currently only possible by right-clicking on the list and copying the address and pasting it into any other text field or text editor or by clicking on edit list and then displaying the complete URL

the overview should have scrollbars to be able to adjust the size as desired