overview of sources should be resizable
-
hey
in the overview of the lists used for adblock or tracker, paths or web addresses are currently displayed. if this path is too long for the display window, it is cut off. if there are several lists under the same address, it is now difficult to distinguish between them.
this is currently only possible by right-clicking on the list and copying the address and pasting it into any other text field or text editor or by clicking on edit list and then displaying the complete URL
the overview should have scrollbars to be able to adjust the size as desired
-
mib2berlin
@derDay
Hi, if remember correctly this is a bug, it should show the list name not the URL but I cant find the report at moment.
-
When you add a new custom filter you should be given the option to define the title as Adguard MV3, independently of the URL:
-
@barbudo2005
yepp, but that has nothing to do with my feature request
-
Which is better scrollbars or you define the title?
-
@barbudo2005
what if I want to define the name with a superlarge list which contains only entries for facebook, instagram and x formerly known as twitter
then I have a name but can't see the difference to my existing list a superlarge list which contains only entries for amazon and heise
I hope you get the point
-
So, it would be nice to have both options.
-
@barbudo2005
yeah, but the rule is only one request per thread
-
I think there is no need to worry, because I imagine that the team is developing a total reengineering of the adblocker, taking the best of each of the existing extensions.