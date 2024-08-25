archive.ph not working in Vivaldi
The very useful website at archive.ph is not working in Vivaldi. It appears as if blocked. I have also tested using a clean "Guest Profile" of Vivaldi with no success.
However it does work when using Firefox from the same machine.
Can anyone else confirm this odd behaviour?
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.55 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision bab02758ef95883226579569370a212f609f7100
OS Linux
mib2berlin
@phyddeaux
Hi, what do you meant with "Not work", you cant add URL's or not open the pages at all?