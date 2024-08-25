Hello,

I've been using Vivaldi in linux Gentoo regularly.

After the last Gentoo update (If I understood correctly dev-qt/qtbase-6.7.2-r3) Vivaldi stops to works.

It runs the initial screenshot (with the profile), but then disappears.

vivaldi-bin continues to run, but no display is shown.

I'm using the last updated Gentoo and nvidia-drivers.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks!

Carlo

UPDATE: it seems a problem limited to the initial selection of a particular profile. Selecting another profile works again...

UPDATE 2: after accessing with another profile and playing with profile management, all the profiles are now working correctly. Don't know what's happened...