Hi, I mainly use Vivaldi on Android, and use Vivaldi for Windows Desktop for notes and importing bookmarks into Android via sync (at the current moment in time Vivaldi android cannot import bookmarks via html).

Periodically I bulk delete bookmarks in Vivaldi for Windows Desktop and reimport them from another Browser. In the process I have noticed an asymmetry in the push commit batch size vs pull commit batch size.

That is when :

1)Push commits : I delete a folder on Vivaldi on windows desktop, the Push commit will be performed in batches of 500 with a spacing of about 20 seconds between each commit :

8/23/2024, 1:46:22 PM Commit Request

Item count: 500

Contributing types: Bookmarks

8/23/2024, 1:46:42 PM Commit Response

Result: Success

8/23/2024, 1:46:42 PM Commit Request

Item count: 500

Contributing types: Bookmarks

8/23/2024, 1:47:02 PM Commit Response

Result: Success

2)Pull commits : If I now wait for the above to complete until no more Commit Requests are made (takes about 30 minutes for about 50,000 bookmarks) , and then open Vivaldi on Android, the Pull commits transactions happen in batches of 1000 as follows :

8/23/2024, 2:18:39 PM GetUpdates Response

Received 1000 update(s). Some updates remain

3)Push commits : Once the above has completed (which happens quite quickly) then I do bulk import in on Vivaldi on windows desktop and the changes get pushed to sync server with Push commit size of 500

4)Pull commits : Finally when the above is finished (takes about 30 minutes for about 50,000 bookmarks) , I open the android browser the bookmarks get imported with pull commit sizes of 1000

What is the reason for the asymmetry above (push commit size of 500 vs pull commit size of 1000). Is this a chromium default sizes?

My guess is that the push commit size of 500 (together with the 20 second gap) might make the whole sync process a bit slower (30 minutes to cleanly delete all bookmarks and another 30 minutes to cleanly import the bookmarks).

Thanks