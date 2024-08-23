Custom search engine
It would be great to add to place a custom search engine on Android, it is something that is now used quite a lot by the large number of search engines coming out day by day.
mib2berlin
@elduke32
Hi, we have an old request about with many user votes:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/40148/customizable-search-engines?page=1
If you use sync search engines are also synced, add/remove a search engine on desktop are change search engines on mobile too, for example.
Cheers, mib
ZZalex108 locked this topic