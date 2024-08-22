OK this is driving me up the wall. I can't get reliable autocomplete for big-brand or frequently visited domain names (root only, no slash-longer-path) with the currently available autocomplete settings. I thought I fixed it by setting the priorities to

Browser History

Typed History

Search / Go To

But what that was doing was autocompleting from History a lot of the time, not recognizing domains as such, and History has the annoying "feature" that it also matches based on page title not just URL, and that messes up every scenario where I want to search for 2-3 words with my default search engine and NOT to re-open a recent page that happened to have those exact words in its title. (Why even use page titles to autocomplete content into the address bar, ever? The address bar is meant for 1. URLs, 2. search terms, period. No one would ever type page titles into the address bar. Then it makes no sense to autocomplete page titles into it either!)

Then if I move Browser History below any of those other two options, suddenly there are very very few big-brand / recently or frequently visited domains that actually get autocompleted, I have to type in almost everything fully.

Also tried Direct Match as top option (enabled on the Search tab of Settings as well), but it doesn't seem to change anything.

So how do I get consistent autocompletion of ALL domains from my recent history WITHOUT getting my searches messed up by the History page title substring matching?

(Using v6.8.3381.50 Stable)