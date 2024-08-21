Hello, I have my tabs on the right side of the Vivaldi screen. But for the last few months they've stopped stacking up like they used to (i.e getting smaller and smaller with each new tab you add). Now they just hang around full sized, which made a scrolling bar appear. I actually have to scroll down to see my latest tabs.

It hampers makes my viewing experience since I can never see how many tabs I have opened and the window only displays 10 tabs as opposed to 25-30 at least with the old set-up.

I tinkered with the settings, to no avail. If you have an idea, I'm all ears.