Hi all,

I've been absolutely struggling with the address bar autocomplete lately. If I type into the address bar, I generally want to be matched with places I've been, and generally with what I start to type. Instead I'm getting weird matches from the middle of the title, even though I have title matching disabled in my settings. Example: if I type "ko" instead of getting "kotaku" I get "chipotle checkout", which I was only at once like several weeks ago.

If I type "go", instead of getting a link to Google frontpage I get all this garbage, some of which I haven't visited in weeks:



Here are my settings. As you can see I've shuffled Browser History to the top, I've disabled Autocomplete On Title, and I've enabled Autocomplete On Domain First, but none of that seems to help:



6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit).